VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0007

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. VIG has a market cap of $649,330.25 and approximately $108.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

