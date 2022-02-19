Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) & GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Critical Analysis

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72% GigaMedia -49.16% -5.26% -4.86%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vimeo and GigaMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and GigaMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $283.22 million 7.37 -$50.63 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $6.88 million 3.33 -$1.29 million ($0.26) -7.98

GigaMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vimeo.

Summary

Vimeo beats GigaMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

