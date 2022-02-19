Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Position Reduced by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Partners comprises 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $252.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.84 and its 200-day moving average is $298.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.53. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.38 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

