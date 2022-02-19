VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.