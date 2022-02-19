Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.35

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 11433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.99 million, a PE ratio of 119.92 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 434,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

