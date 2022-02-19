VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 11873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Specifically, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,861 shares of company stock worth $8,338,950.

Get VIZIO alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.