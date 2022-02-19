VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VOC Energy Trust worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

VOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of VOC opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.04%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

