Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zendesk worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,885,000 after purchasing an additional 180,771 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zendesk by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after buying an additional 643,064 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,903 shares of company stock worth $17,541,837. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $115.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.