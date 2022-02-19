Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,645,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,728,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,778,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $583.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $660.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

