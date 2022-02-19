Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $18.13 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,782 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cinemark worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

