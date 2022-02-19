Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $21.84 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 281.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $21,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after buying an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 658.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,281 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $197.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

