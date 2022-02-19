Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,104 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

BioNTech stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average of $274.37. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

