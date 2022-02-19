Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 758,909 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758,909 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 877.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 806.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 569.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,290 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

