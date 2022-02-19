Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Vontier has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

