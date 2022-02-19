VouchForMe Hits Market Cap of $300,364.83 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

