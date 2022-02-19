Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ChampionX by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 73,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ChampionX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after buying an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ChampionX by 106,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 86,560 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 3.02.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.