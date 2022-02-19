Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of QuinStreet worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 78,357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

