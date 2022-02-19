Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 515,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

