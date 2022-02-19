Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 331,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,915,000 after buying an additional 47,246 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 87.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $441.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.30.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.22.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

