Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 652 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,485 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $122.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

