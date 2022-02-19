Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brunswick by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Brunswick by 4.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

