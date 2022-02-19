Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VYGVF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of VYGVF opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

