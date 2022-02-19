WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.79 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WKME. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WalkMe by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.