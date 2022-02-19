WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. WalkMe updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $13.79 on Friday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.
Several research firms have recently commented on WKME. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
