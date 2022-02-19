Wanchain (WAN) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $79.65 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00210439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00399362 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.