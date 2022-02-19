Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -251.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

WRE stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 195.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

