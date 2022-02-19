Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.63 EPS

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of WFRD stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 323,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,683. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

