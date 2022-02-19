Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEAV opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.