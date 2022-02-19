Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

WEBR stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Weber has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Weber by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

