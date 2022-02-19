Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

WEBR opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Weber (NYSE:WEBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.