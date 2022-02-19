Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

WEBR opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

