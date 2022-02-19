WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

