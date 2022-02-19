Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.96% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $448,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $25,029,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 220,736 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.22. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

