Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,476,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595,001 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.84% of STORE Capital worth $335,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

