Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 553,412 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.29% of Builders FirstSource worth $425,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

