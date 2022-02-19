Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529,604 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.85% of Voya Financial worth $398,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 189.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 445,201 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock worth $3,147,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

