Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $324,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.06.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $188.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.63. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.88 and a fifty-two week high of $208.87. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

