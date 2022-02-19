Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,846 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $376,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $26,648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $771.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $727.48 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $825.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $836.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.75.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.