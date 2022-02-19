Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ERH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 15,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,521. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

