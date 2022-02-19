Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $142.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.50 to $142.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.46.

NYSE ANET opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $13,013,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,694 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,897 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

