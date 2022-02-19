Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target to $11.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of WEBR opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.10.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Weber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

