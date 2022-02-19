Wells Fargo & Company Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.18.
Shares of MNST opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
