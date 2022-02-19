Wells Fargo & Company Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after acquiring an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.