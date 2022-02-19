Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:EHI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.