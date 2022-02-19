Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:EHI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $10.77.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
