Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

WES stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 3.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 59.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 580,757 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after buying an additional 1,112,411 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

