Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno Sells 5,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $96.86 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,612.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

