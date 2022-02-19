Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR opened at $204.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.68. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

