William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Astec Industries stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth $262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

