Wing Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.78 or 0.06862815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.59 or 0.99908360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.