Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

