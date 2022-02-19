Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Wix.com stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $81.60 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average is $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

