Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading 4.2% Higher After Earnings Beat

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $92.76. Approximately 16,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,193,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.06.

The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.