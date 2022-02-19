Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.86.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $209.03 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.